Manchester United and Chelsea Reportedly Join Tanguy Ndombele Transfer Race

VI-Images/Getty Images

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly ready to rival Manchester City in the chase for Lyon youngster Tanguy Ndombele.

According to Tom Hopkinson of the Sunday Mirror, the Premier League champions will not have things their own way in pursuit of the talented midfielder, with their domestic rivals said to have scouted the 21-year-old of late.

In addition to the trio of teams mentioned, Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with an interest in the Lyon starlet, who is said to be valued at around £55 million by the Ligue 1 outfit. Hopkinson also referenced reports from France that say Spurs had a £40 million bid for the player rejected in the summer.

Ndombele spent last season on loan at Lyon from Amiens before his switch to the Groupama Stadium was made permanent in the summer.

During his time with Lyon, he has made tremendous progress and is now regarded as one of the best midfield prospects in French and European football. As such, interest from illustrious clubs like the quartet of Premier League teams mentioned is not a shock.

So far this season, Ndombele has been a regular for Lyon, starting 10 of their 11 Ligue 1 games and registering four assists. He's also excelled in the UEFA Champions League, starting all three matches and grabbing a goal in the recent 3-3 draw with Hoffenheim.

The fact that Ndombele is becoming a productive player adds to what is already a broad set of footballing skills. Per Scouted Football, he appears to have made major strides in that respect:

WhoScored also noted how much of a creative force the youngster has become:

With those numbers considered, Ndombele appears to be on his way to becoming a complete midfielder.

His role tended to be defensive for Lyon last season, as he was tasked with breaking up opposition attacks and getting the team on the front foot.

While he excelled in that respect, Ndombele has shown he has more to offer than spoiling. He is so capable on the ball, able to surge past opponents with a burst of speed and find team-mates in dangerous positions with smart passes.

The fact that he's been able to showcase those talents consistently in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League is testament to his temperament. Patrick Boyland of the MailOnline was full of praise for his display against Manchester City recently:

United spent big to sign Fred in the summer, as did Chelsea to sign Jorginho. Even so, indications so far this season are that both teams would benefit from a powerful and creative presence to come into the centre of the team.

Lyon will surely be keen to keep Ndombele beyond this season after only permanently landing him ahead of the 2018-19 term. Still, he's set to be coveted by some of the most high-profile and richest clubs in the game, and it'd be tough for the French side to resist if the big bids start rolling in.