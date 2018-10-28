World Series 2018: Odds and Prop Bets Info for Red Sox vs. Dodgers Game 5

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox overcame a 4-0 deficit with nine runs in the final three innings to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 9-6 in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday evening.

Boston is now up three games to one and has a chance to clinch its fourth championship in 15 seasons with a victory on Sunday night. Game time is Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET, with FOX televising the game live from Los Angeles.

L.A. is a slight -125 favorite to send the series back to Fenway Park, per OddsShark, and the over/under total is seven runs. Two left-handed aces will go against each other as Clayton Kershaw gets the call for Los Angeles while Chris Sale does the same for Boston.

The two faced off in Game 1 with mixed results: Both threw four full frames each but allowed a combined eight earned runs (Sale three, Kershaw five). Sale had seven strikeouts, while Kershaw sat down five Red Sox hitters. Boston ended up winning 8-4.

Of course, those two are capable of trading zeroes in a classic pitcher's duel, so we'll see if Game 1 was an anomaly.

Until then, here's a look at the most current World Series MVP props (via OddsChecker) alongside some commentary.

World Series MVP Odds

Boston Red Sox DH JD Martinez: 12-5

Boston Red Sox OF Mookie Betts: 3-1

Boston Red Sox OF Andrew Benintendi: 7-2

Boston Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts: 10-1

Boston Red Sox 1B Steve Pearce: 13-1

Boston Red Sox SP/RP Nathan Eovaldi: 17-1

Boston Red Sox OF Jackie Bradley Jr.: 17-1

Boston Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers: 17-1

Boston Red Sox SP David Price: 20-1

Boston Red Sox SP Chris Sale: 20-1

Los Angeles Dodgers OF Yasiel Puig: 20-1

Los Angeles Dodgers SS Manny Machado: 25-1

Los Angeles Dodgers 3B Justin Turner: 25-1

Los Angeles Dodgers OF Cody Bellinger: 30-1

Los Angeles Dodgers IF Max Muncy: 30-1

World Series MVP Notes

Red Sox designated hitter JD Martinez leads the way at 12-5. The slugger delivered run-scoring hits in his first two series at-bats, but he's had just one hit in his 12 at-bats since.

That lonesome hit was a big one, though, as a two-run single in the fifth inning of Game 2 turned a 2-2 game into a 4-2 lead for the Sox. That score didn't change as Boston took a 2-0 series lead.

The issue with picking an MVP for the Red Sox is that the team has had different heroes in each of their three wins.

Left fielder Andrew Benintendi was the star in Game 1 with four hits and three runs.

Martinez, outfielder Mookie Betts (three hits and the game-winning run) and starting pitcher David Price (six innings, two earned runs, a win) tag-teamed Boston's Game 2 effort.

And the clear Game 4 hero was first baseman Steve Pearce, who hit the game-tying home run in the eighth inning before a bases-clearing double turned a nail-biting 5-4 advantage into a (somewhat) comfortable 8-4 lead.

If one of those aforementioned hitters posts another strong outing en route to a Sox win, then expect that person to win the World Series MVP. In other words, if Martinez smacks a 450-foot dinger off Kershaw Sunday, he'll likely be lifting the trophy.

The sneaky bet here might be Price, however. If the Dodgers hold serve at home, the series shifts back to Boston for Game 6, where the left-handed veteran will get the nod.

If he posts another excellent start and wins his second game of the series, then how can you not give the MVP to him? The only way is if someone has a Reggie Jackson-esque game and delivers a few home runs and a bunch of runs batted in.

On the Dodgers' side, infielder Max Muncy at 30-1 is an intriguing bet if you think L.A. can come back, if only for his game-ending home run in the Dodgers' 18-inning marathon victory over the Red Sox on Friday night. Muncy has a head start on his teammates in that regard, as he helped keep the Dodgers' hopes alive.

Those hopes are bleak right now, however, as L.A. needs to win three straight (including two in Boston) to take the World Series. Such a comeback wouldn't be unprecedented, however, as the Chicago Cubs came back from down 3-1 against the Cleveland Indians with a home victory before two road wins in the 2016 World Series.