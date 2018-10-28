MotoGP Grand Prix of Australia 2018 Results: Yamaha's Maverick Vinales on Top

PAUL CROCK/Getty Images

Yamaha's Maverick Vinales produced an exceptional ride to win the Australian MotoGP Grand Prix on Sunday.

Vinales was the strongest rider in the second half of the race and eventually he did enough to hold off Suzuki's Andrea Iannone to take Yamaha's first win for 25 races. Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso came home in third.

Recently crowned world champion Marc Marquez started on pole on Sunday, but pulled out of the race after a high-speed incident with Johann Zarco. Vinales' Yamaha team-mate Valentino Rossi had to settle for sixth.

This is the moment Vinales crossed the finish line:

Here are the results in full from Sunday's showdown at Phillip Island:

These are the MotoGP standings in full after the win:

Following a frantic start it was Jack Miller who led the way at the end of the first lap, although Marquez remained in close proximity and was quick to restore his lead.

However, just as the world champion appeared to be finding his groove in the race, his chances were dashed after a crash with Zarco. The latter's front tyre and Marquez's rear tyre came into contact, prompting Zarco to be thrown from his bike; the Honda man somehow stayed upright, but had to retire in the pits not long afterwards.

The MotoGP Twitter account posted this snap of the incident that left the Frenchman sliding through the gravel:

As the action continued, it was Vinales who assumed control of the race, as he cut through the field to take the lead of the grand prix.

On Lap 6 he moved to the front and didn't look back, with the likes of Rossi, Iannone, Dovizioso and Alvaro Bautista all jostling for second place at this point. It allowed Vinales to build a buffer of around four seconds to the rest of the field at its largest.

While Iannone and Dovizio did emerge from that group to put pressure on Vinales late on, the squabbling they had done for second meant that life had been taken from the tyres. As such they were never seriously in a position to challenge for the victory.

In the end, the Yamaha man was able to hold off a fast-finishing Iannone with relative ease to clinch his first win since Le Mans in 2017. It was a win that had been a long time coming for Yamaha too:

This is what he had to say after the victory:

Victory for Vinales cements his spot in fourth in the world championship standings. He is now just 30 and 15 points behind Dovizioso and Rossi respectively.

Next up for the competitors is the penultimate race of the campaign in Malaysia, before the 2018 season will be wrapped up with the traditional finale in Valencia.