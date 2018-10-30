SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 9

0 of 14

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The game formerly known as the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party may have wound up giving us a dud of a final score in Georgia's lopsided win over Florida, but the game was better than that would indicate.

Hopefully, next week will provide the fireworks we all want.

That's when perhaps both divisions will be decided when Georgia travels to Kentucky to take on the surprising No. 11 Wildcats, with a trip to Atlanta for the championship game on the line. Meanwhile, Alabama heads to Death Valley to play LSU in a game that looks like the only potential roadblock in its way.

It's the biggest week of league play this year. But that's next week.

Week 9 gave us a few quality games as well. Kentucky continued its miracle season with a win on an untimed down against Missouri, South Carolina stormed back to beat Tennessee at home, and Mississippi State shocked Texas A&M.

Where did all that leave the power rankings? Well, in shambles like they've been all season. This league eats its own and beats up on itself. It's been that way for a while, and it will continue to be so.

We'll be left to sort out the carnage, so here are the SEC power rankings after the Week 9 slate.