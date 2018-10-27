Taylor Cornelius, Oklahoma State Stun Sam Ehlinger, No. 6 Texas in Big 12 Upset

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 28, 2018

STILLWATER, OK - OCTOBER 27: Quarterback Taylor Cornelius #14 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys falls backward into the end zone on a seven yard run but falls just short of scoring a touchdown on October 27, 2018 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Cornelius scored on the next play and the Cowboys lead 31-14 at the half. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Texas isn't all the way back just yet.

After ripping off six straight wins—including an upset over Oklahoma—between Sept. 8 and Oct. 13, the sixth-ranked Longhorns fell behind by 17 points at halftime and couldn't put a bow on their comeback bid as they fell to the Oklahoma State Cowboys 38-35 at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday night.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

