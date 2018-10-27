Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: Eric Gordon 'Mandatory' in Rockets Deal

Harry How/Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly will not trade Jimmy Butler to the Houston Rockets unless Eric Gordon is included in the proposal.

Citing league sources, ESPN.com's Malika Andrews reported Gordon is a "mandatory" piece of the puzzle for Minnesota.

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that the Rockets made a renewed bid for Butler by offering four future first-round picks in exchange for Butler.

However, the Timberwolves have been reluctant to hear out that pitch because it doesn't include players who can contribute immediately. Specifically, The Athletic's Shams Charania disclosed Houston is only offering up Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss, both of whom are hurt.

Gordon, the NBA's reigning Sixth Man of the Year, has two years and $27.5 million remaining on his deal.

He averaged 18.0 points on 42.8 percent shooting from the field and 35.9 percent shooting from three last season, and his ability to enter the Timberwolves rotation and make instant contributions fits the mold of what head coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau is looking for given his documented reluctance to part with Butler for picks and young prospects.

If the Rockets refuse to budge on Minnesota's demand, the Timberwolves could engage the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers about deals for Butler since both teams remain "interested" in a potential swap, per Andrews.