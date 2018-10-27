Real Madrid Reportedly Set to Rival Barcelona for Exequiel Palacios

Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly set to rival Barcelona for River Plate's 20-year-old midfielder Exequiel Palacios.

According to Sport, the two La Liga rivals are following the Argentinian, but they could both miss out to Inter Milan, who are "in pole position" to land the midfielder.

River Plate President Rodolfo D'Onofrio told Fox Sports (h/t Sport), he is well aware there is interest in his club's young star.

"I will unplug the phones, I will do anything to make sure Palacios doesn't go. He's very young," he said. "No one has called for Palacios. Yes, we know there are various clubs looking at River and Gremio players. "We guess that Palacios could be one of the players but I hope they don't get too excited."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.