Real Madrid Reportedly Set to Rival Barcelona for Exequiel Palacios

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IOctober 27, 2018

LANUS, ARGENTINA - SEPTEMBER 28: Exequiel Palacios of River Plate celebrates after scoring the fifth goal of his team during a match between Lanus and River Plate as part of Superliga 2018/19 at Estadio Ciudad de Lanus - Nestor Diaz Perez on September 28, 2018 in Lanus, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)
Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly set to rival Barcelona for River Plate's 20-year-old midfielder Exequiel Palacios.

According to Sport, the two La Liga rivals are following the Argentinian, but they could both miss out to Inter Milan, who are "in pole position" to land the midfielder.

River Plate President Rodolfo D'Onofrio told Fox Sports (h/t Sport), he is well aware there is interest in his club's young star.

"I will unplug the phones, I will do anything to make sure Palacios doesn't go. He's very young," he said. "No one has called for Palacios. Yes, we know there are various clubs looking at River and Gremio players. "We guess that Palacios could be one of the players but I hope they don't get too excited."

    

