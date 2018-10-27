Kevin Durant Rumors: 'The Warriors in Zero Way Fear the Knicks' in Free Agency

Kevin Durant Rumors: 'The Warriors in Zero Way Fear the Knicks' in Free AgencyOctober 27, 2018
The Golden State Warriors reportedly aren't losing much sleep over the prospect that Kevin Durant will sign with the New York Knicks in free agency.
According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Warriors "in zero way fear the Knicks" as a threat to steal KD because Golden State believes it's a far superior organization.
Since Durant can become a free agent at season's end by declining his player option, there have been tons of rumors about whether the two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP will leave for the Big Apple.
Slater noted there are factors that could draw Durant to New York, such as the fact that his business manager, Rich Kleiman, is a longtime Knicks fan.
Also, Knicks assistant coach Royal Ivey is one of Durant's closest friends.
When the Warriors arrived in New York to face the Knicks on Friday, it was clear that everyone was aware of Durant's rumored interest in relocating to NYC.
There was even a giant billboard outside Madison Square Garden meant to entice Durant to sign with the Knicks:
SLAM @SLAMonline
A billboard recruiting Kevin Durant to the Knicks just went up outside Madison Square Garden 👀 (📷 via Dennis Roitman) https://t.co/CM0EFNQPZZ https://t.co/ofEexWkqFv
The energy inside MSG helped spur the Knicks to a three-point lead through three quarters, but Durant then took matters into his own hands.
KD scored 25 of his game-high 41 points in the fourth quarter, and the Warriors outscored the Knicks 47-16 in the frame to win 128-100.
The Knicks haven't reached the playoffs since 2012-13, while the Warriors are looking to win their third consecutive NBA championship and fourth in five years.
If Durant does leave the Warriors in favor of the Knicks, it won't be a move made purely for basketball reasons.
