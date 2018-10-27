EPL Results: Saturday's Week 10 Scores, Updated 2018 Premier League Table

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League table on Saturday after a 4-1 win over Cardiff City at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring, while Sadio Mane scored twice and substitute Xherdan Shaqiri netted his first Liverpool goal.

Bournemouth continued their bright start to the season with a 3-0 win over Fulham. Two goals from Callum Wilson and a David Brooks strike condemned the Cottagers to a fourth straight defeat.

Elsewhere in the top flight there were wins for Brighton & Hove Albion and Watford, while Southampton played out a goalless draw against Newcastle United and Leicester City held West Ham United.

Saturday's Scores

Brighton 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fulham 0-3 Bournemouth

Liverpool 4-1 Cardiff

Southampton 0-0 Newcastle

Watford 3-0 Huddersfield

Leicester 1-1 West Ham

Premier League Table (Games Played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 10, +16, 26

2. Manchester City: 9, +23, 23

3. Chelsea: 9, +13, 21

4. Arsenal: 9, +11, 21

5. Tottenham Hotspur: 9, +9, 21

6. Bournemouth: 10, +7, 20

7. Watford: 10, +4, 19

8. Everton: 9, +3, 15

9. Wolves: 10, 0, 15

10. Manchester United: 9, -1, 14

11. Brighton: 10, -2, 14

12. Leicester: 10, 0, 13

13. West Ham: 10, -6, 8

14. Burnley: 9, -7, 8

15. Crystal Palace: 9, -6, 7

16. Southampton: 10, -8, 7

17. Cardiff City: 10, -14, 5

18. Fulham: 10, -17, 5

19. Newcastle: 10, -8, 3

20. Huddersfield: 10, -17, 3

Saturday Recap

Liverpool needed just 10 minutes to go ahead against Cardiff. Salah reacted quickest to poke home a loose ball at the far post for his seventh goal of the season.

The Reds dominated the first half but could not add to their tally. Match of the Day noted how one-sided the game was:

Mane looked to have put the game out of reach with Liverpool's second goal after 66 minutes. However, Calum Paterson gave Cardiff hope, as he tapped home Junior Hoilett’'s deflected cross from close range.

The goal ended a long clean sheet record at home for Liverpool:

Salah then turned provider, setting up two goals in three minutes as the hosts secured the win.

Shaqiri jinked past Sean Morrison and fired a low shot past goalkeeper Neil Etheridge from a neat Salah pass. The Egyptian then sent Mane through to dink the fourth goal home.

Football writer Artur Petrosyan thinks Salah is back to his best:

It's a deserved win for Liverpool, who were clearly the better side at Anfield. The defeat leaves Cardiff two points off the bottom with just five points from nine games.

Bournemouth closed to within a point of Tottenham Hotspur in fifth place with their victory over struggling Fulham.

The Cottagers' defensive deficiencies were highlighted once more by Eddie Howe's side, they've now conceded 28 goals in just nine matches.

Wilson struck the opening goal from the penalty spot on 14 minutes after having been fouled by Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

Fulham tried to respond, but the closest they came was a fierce shot from Andre Schurrle which was parried by goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

Brooks doubled Bournemouth's lead on 72 minutes with a composed finish from a Ryan Fraser pass.

Football reporter Jack Rosser has been impressed with the 21-year-old midfielder:

There was more misery for Fulham straight after the goal, as Kevin McDonald brought down Brooks and picked up his second yellow card.

Wilson then sealed the win after another assist from Fraser to continue his fine form:

It's another worrying result for Fulham, who have conceded the most goals in Europe's top five leagues, per Squawka Football.

Their defence will be tested once again on Thursday, as they face champions Manchester City in the fourth round of the 2018 Carabao Cup.

Watford were also 3-0 winners on Saturday against Huddersfield Town at Vicarage Road.

Roberto Pereyra opened the scoring in some style with a dribble into the penalty area and a composed finish past goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

Their second was equally impressive. Gerard Deulofeu went on a weaving run before firing his shot into the far corner.

Sports reporter Simon Collings was impressed:

Watford wrapped up the win late on when Isaac Success tapped home Kiko Femenia's pass to secure their best-ever start to a top-flight campaign.

Huddersfield drop to the bottom of the table and are still yet to win the Premier League this season.