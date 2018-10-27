EPL Table: 2018 Standings After Saturday's Week 10 Results and Top Scorers

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah scored his fifth Premier goal of the season as Liverpool went top after beating Cardiff City 4-1 at Anfield on Saturday. Sadio Mane also netted a brace, with the second his 50th goal in a Liverpool shirt.

Salah and Mane have closed the gap on Eden Hazard in the race for the Golden Boot.

Roberto Pereyra and Callum Wilson joined Salah on five goals after both found the net in winning efforts for Watford and Bournemouth, respectively. Meanwhile, Glenn Murray enjoyed a landmark after netting his 100th goal for Brighton & Hove Albion, as the Seagulls saw off Wolverhampton Wanderers at home.

The day's lone goalless draw came between struggling Southampton and Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium.

Saturday's Scores

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fulham 0-3 Bournemouth

Liverpool 4-1 Cardiff City

Southampton 0-0 Newcastle United

Watford 3-0 Huddersfield Town

Leicester City vs. West Ham United

Standings (Matches Played, Wins, Goal Difference and Points, per the division's official website)

1. Liverpool: 10, 8, +16, 26

2. Manchester City: 9, 7, +23, 23

3. Chelsea: 9, 6, +13, 21

4. Arsenal: 9, 7, +11, 21

5. Tottenham Hotspur: 9, 7, +9, 21

6. Bournemouth: 10, 6, +7, 20

7. Watford: 10, 6, +4, 19

8. Everton: 9, 4, +3, 15

9. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 10, 4, 0, 15

10. Manchester United: 9, 4, -1, 14

11. Brighton & Hove Albion: 10, 4, -2, 14

12. Leicester City: 9, 4, 0, 12

13. Burnley: 9, 2, -7, 8

14. West Ham United: 9, 2, -6, 7

15. Crystal Palace: 9, 2, -6, 7

16. Southampton: 10, 1, -8, 7

17. Cardiff City: 10, 1, -14, 5

18. Fulham: 10, 1, -17, 5

19. Newcastle United: 10, 0, -8, 3

20. Huddersfield: 10, 0, -17, 3

Top Scorers (Player, Club and Goals, per the league's official website)

1. Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 7

2. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 6

2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 6

2. Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 6

2. Glenn Murray, Brighton & Hove Albion: 6

6. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 5

6. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham: 5

6. Roberto Pereyra, Watford: 5

6. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 5

6. Callum Wilson, Bournemouth: 5

Salah hasn't quite hit the heights of his prolific form of last season, but the Egypt international is still among the deadliest finishers in the league. He reacted quickest when Bluebirds defender Sean Morrison had blocked his initial shot.

The goal continued the terrific pace for finding the net Salah has set since he joined Liverpool. His march to beyond 50 goals has put big names like Hazard to shame:

Salah has also been an equal-opportunity scorer, with only one team in England's top flight yet to be punished by the gifted forward:

Liverpool laboured to put the game away and had to wait until the 65th minute for Mane to settle the nerves and move to within one of his own half-century of goals for the Reds.

Callum Paterson's close-range finish 12 minutes from time put the pressure back on Liverpool, but the hosts finally made the points safe six minutes from time courtesy of substitute Xherdan Shaqiri.

Mane then added a fourth in the 87th minute to confirm his 50:

Bournemouth looked to Wilson for inspiration at Fulham, and the in-form striker delivered. He won a penalty after 14 minutes after drawing a foul from Manchester United loanee Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

Wilson coolly dispatched the spot-kick to put the Cherries in control at the break.

Their lead was finally doubled after 71 minutes when Wilson and Ryan Fraser combined to release David Brooks. The 21-year-old winger made no mistake with his chance to pile the misery on Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic.

Things went from bad to worse for Jokanovic when Fraser played Wilson in and he didn't waste his chance to complete a brace.

Watford were in control after Pereyra's mazy run took him past half a dozen would-be tacklers before the Argentinian maestro stroked in a fine finish. The ease of his solo effort left some torn between offering praise or criticism:

More slack defending allowed Gerard Deulofeu to double the Hornets' advantage on 19 minutes. The former Barcelona academy graduate led Huddersfield Town defenders on a merry dance before slotting in with aplomb.

Isaac Success made it 3-0 10 minutes from time following a slick and sweeping set-piece routine. The result, along with Newcastle's draw, has condemned the Terriers to the division's basement.

It took Murray just three minutes after the restart to bring up a century of goals for Brighton after turning in from Bruno's cross. The prolific 35-year-old is now in select company:

Things stayed scoreless between goal-shy Southampton and Newcastle. Danny Ings was lively up top for the Saints, but the Newcastle defence stood strong with centre-back Federico Fernandez particularly impressive.

A point apiece hasn't done much for either side's hopes of beating the drop.