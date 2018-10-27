David De Gea Responds to Jose Mourinho's Remark About Manchester United Contract

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

David De Gea has responded to Jose Mourinho's recent comments that's he's "not confident" the Manchester United goalkeeper will extend his contract at the club, as the player said he's not focusing on contract "distractions."

De Gea spoke to Sky Sports—whose report referred to Mourinho's quotes earlier this week—and said that while he was "very happy" at Old Trafford, he's not concentrating on his long-term future:

"What matters is the team and all of us being focused on what we need to focus on, which is winning games, rather than contracts or any topics that can be a distraction. What matters is focusing on football.

"We have an important game against Everton and we have some big fixtures over the coming months. I think that's what matters, rather than thinking about anything else.

"I've been here for many seasons, as we've said. I've been at the club for eight seasons now. I'm very happy here. I always feel that warmth from the fans and everyone who works at the club."

The Spain No. 1 has a deal at Old Trafford that runs out next summer, though United can trigger a clause to extend that by another 12 months.

Goal's Kris Voakes provided a snap of the comments that led De Gea to comment on his situation at Old Trafford ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash at home to Everton:

It would be easy for De Gea to assess his status at United—where he's won the club's Players' Player of the Year award in four of the past five seasons—and begin to believe he could do better elsewhere.

The 27-year-old arrived from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and won the Premier League title in 2012-13, Sir Alex Ferguson's last season at the club, since which silverware has dried up significantly. The Red Devils finished second in the league last season but sit 10th, having already lost three times in nine outings.

Mourinho's No. 1 has been loyal to the United cause for seven-plus years and always kept a professional attitude despite recurring rumours that linked him with Real Madrid in summers gone by.

Football writer Si Lloyd sympathised with the stopper, however, and hinted he deserves to be winning major titles elsewhere:

De Gea's comments don't require caution yet, though, and an upturn in form would be the ideal way to convince him that an extension at Old Trafford is his best option.