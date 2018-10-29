What's Next for Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Toni Storm After WWE Evolution?

Credit: WWE.com

By all accounts, WWE Evolution 2018 was quite the success and something that will give the entire women's division a major boost in morale going forward, as well as an injection of adrenaline to the Superstars on an individual basis.

This is especially true to the women who came out of the event victorious like Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, Shayna Baszler and Toni Storm, as they had arguably the four biggest wins of the evening.

How will they and WWE as a whole ride this success and put their best feet forward for those next steps to come, and where is that direction heading?

Let's examine what these Superstars will be doing going forward.

Ronda Rousey

The easiest one to dissect is Rousey, who retained the Raw Women's Championship rather definitively over Nikki Bella.

That feud is likely over and done with, and a new No. 1 contender has already been established in Nia Jax, who won the Battle Royal to earn a future title shot against Rousey.

When that opportunity will happen is still an unknown, although it's certainly not happening at Crown Jewel, which means Survivor Series is probably the time and place.

Perhaps this is WWE's way of avoiding putting Rousey in a traditional elimination match, particularly since it doesn't seem as though a Raw vs. SmackDown theme is happening this year as no brand warfare has been teased in the slightest bit.

Jax is a viable contender as a former champion, the largest athlete in the women's division and someone Rousey only defeated by disqualification, so there is something to capitalize on by saying there wasn't a true victor in that match.

It's doubtful Rousey will lose the belt to her, as she seems pretty locked in for WrestleMania due to her popularity, so while this story with Jax plays out over the next few weeks, it will be even more interesting to see who develops as the next challenger after Survivor Series.

Becky Lynch

After several matches together, Lynch has defeated Charlotte Flair twice in clean fashion and firmly proven she has The Queen's number, so it should be time for her to move on to a new feud with someone else.

However, since Survivor Series is the next event in line, there is a good chance WWE decides to drag this out until the end of November.

If they go that route, the easiest prediction to make is that Paige will book a five-on-five tag team elimination match with Team Lynch including The IIconics, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville against Team Flair, which would consist of Naomi, Asuka, Lana and Carmella.

The heel and babyface team option is simple and requires very little effort, so the writers will relish in being able to book random singles matches between those two groups for the next few weeks and not have to invest in much time and effort thinking of something more complex and interesting.

It wouldn't even be surprising if Team Flair won, just to offset her loss to Lynch at Evolution.

If that isn't what is scheduled and Lynch does move past Flair, Naomi and Asuka are the two babyfaces who would be more realistic challengers for the title and could earn that opportunity on an episode of SmackDown to come.

All it will take it some sort of Fatal 4-Way No. 1 contender's match or something to launch someone forward as a contender and the SmackDown Women's Championship will have a new story for November.

If WWE goes with the tag team option at Survivor Series, this new contender idea can be what carries over into TLC instead.

Shayna Baszler

Since the next few episodes of NXT have already been taped, nothing was alluded to as far as the NXT Women's Championship as it would have spoiled Evolution's outcome.

WWE will have to film extraneous backstage material to set up a match, or just rely on Kairi Sane's build-in rematch clause to excuse a shot at recapturing the title from The Queen of Spades.

TakeOver: WarGames doesn't have to feature a title match, though, as the name of the event could play into the booking, too.

Who's to say the men are the only ones having a WarGames match? Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir were involved in helping Baszler at Evolution, so those three could team up against Sane and two partners to make that a WarGames fight.

If that's the case, those two partners could be any two babyfaces on the roster.

Io Shirai is friends with Sane, Candice LeRae has a few bones to pick with Baszler, as do Dakota Kai and Nikki Cross.

Alternatively, they could look to the Mae Young Classic for a new challenger to Baszler's title.

Toni Storm

Last year, when Sane won the Mae Young Classic, she was inserted into the title hunt for the NXT Women's Championship as a reward for her efforts.

The same could apply to Storm, who could challenge Baszler for the title at TakeOver: WarGames, as it's an easy match to book with just one quick promo inserted into a future episode with William Regal declaring the match to take place.

However, even if Storm is given a shot at a championship, it doesn't necessarily have to be Baszler's, as she also wrestles for NXT UK and could be a contender for that title, instead.

Of course, that's assuming WWE isn't just making this the end of the story. Winning the tournament and getting the trophy could be good enough as the conclusion, with Storm cementing her status as a rising star to keep our eyes on.

In any scenario, she's proven she has a bright future and whether she finds major success immediately after this or has to wait a little while longer, it's a guarantee she'll come to have many achievements in her career.

