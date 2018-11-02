Cesaro, Sheamus Beat New Day at WWE Crown Jewel, Retain SmackDown Tag Team Title

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The Bar beat The New Day to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday.

Big Show's presence at ringside paid dividends for Cesaro and Sheamus, as he hit Big E with a Knockout Punch, which allowed Sheamus to execute the Brogue Kick for the win.

After the match, the new trio of Big Show and The Bar celebrated their victory:

New Day's title bout at Crown Jewel was a rematch stemming from The Bar defeating it for the SmackDown tag team titles on SmackDown 1000.

During that match, Big Show appeared, and after seemingly looking as though he was going to aid Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods, he instead turned heel and joined forces with Cesaro and Sheamus.

That allowed The Bar to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships for the first time after previously winning the Raw tag team titles on four occasions.

Fittingly, Cesaro and Sheamus ended New Day's record-breaking tag title reign of 483 days in 2016, which set in motion one of WWE's best tag team rivalries in recent memory.

Aside from The Usos, it can be argued that New Day has better chemistry and more heat with The Bar than any other team in WWE over the past several years.

Their rivalry was taken to another level with Big Show's involvement since New Day generally isn't used to the odds being even.

Although New Day is a babyface team, it often uses the numbers game to its advantage, and that is a big reason why it's one of the most successful and decorated units in WWE history.

Friday marked the second time New Day and The Bar met at what amounted to a pay-per-view event in less than a month, as New Day successfully defended the SmackDown tag team titles against Cesaro and Sheamus at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia, last month.

The roles were reversed in Saudi Arabia, and The Bar had the advantage since it didn't necessarily need to win in order to retain.

Cesaro and Sheamus were successful in their first title defense, but their status as champions is far from secure.

In addition to New Day, The Bar must deal with a stacked tag team division on SmackDown Live, with the likes of The Usos, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and Sanity all potentially posing a threat to its reign.

