Kevin Durant Torches the Knicks for 41 Points Amid Free-Agency Rumors

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant turned in a dominant road performance against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Friday night.

Durant scored a game-high 41 points on 17-of-24 shooting to go along with nine rebounds and five assists in Golden State's 128-120 win.

KD was especially strong in the fourth quarter, as he outscored the Knicks by himself with 25 points:

New York led Golden State by three entering the fourth quarter, but the Dubs exploded for 47 points in the final frame and held the Knicks to just 16.

The game was a big one for Durant due to talk that he'll consider signing with the Knicks in free agency after the 2018-19 season.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports appeared on FS1's Undisputed this month and expressed his belief that New York will have a good shot at landing the nine-time All-Star:

All the stops were pulled out for Durant upon his arrival in New York, including a massive billboard outside MSG.

Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, NYCADSCO.com paid for a billboard meant to entice Durant to sign with the Knicks.

Slam Online tweeted a photo of the sign:

It isn't clear what the future holds for Durant, but the two-time reigning Finals MVP showed Friday that he is unquestionably among the most dynamic scorers in the NBA.

Things may look bleak for the Knicks currently, but if they can find a way to lure him to the Big Apple during the offseason, they may finally have a chance to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2012-13.