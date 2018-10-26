B/R Kicks X NBA Nightly: Montrezl Wears Nigel AJ1, PJ Goes Kobe 5, and More

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 27, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 26: The sneakers of Montrezl Harrell #5 of the LA Clippers during the game against the Houston Rockets on October 26, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Friday's NBA slate featured seven games, which meant opportunities galore for the league's biggest sneakerheads to flaunt their flashiest kicks. 

Check out the evening's best looks below. 

KD Drops 41 in Signature 11s  

Anthony Davis Opts for Kobes

Miles Bridges Follows LeBron's Lead

De'Aaron Fox Gets Creative

Jeff Teague Pulls Out "Wheat" Zoom Generation

P.J. Tucker's Shoe Game Remains Undefeated

Steph Brings UA Heat to MSG

Montrezl Harrell Rocks Nigel Sylvester AJ1's 

 

Kawhi Leonard's Jordan 32s 

Danny Green with a Classic Puma Colorway

WCS Embraces His Inner Joker

Action in the Association will return Saturday night with nine games, highlighted by a showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs. 

