B/R Kicks X NBA Nightly: Montrezl Wears Nigel AJ1, PJ Goes Kobe 5, and More

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Friday's NBA slate featured seven games, which meant opportunities galore for the league's biggest sneakerheads to flaunt their flashiest kicks.

Check out the evening's best looks below.

KD Drops 41 in Signature 11s

Anthony Davis Opts for Kobes

Miles Bridges Follows LeBron's Lead

De'Aaron Fox Gets Creative

Jeff Teague Pulls Out "Wheat" Zoom Generation

P.J. Tucker's Shoe Game Remains Undefeated

Steph Brings UA Heat to MSG

Montrezl Harrell Rocks Nigel Sylvester AJ1's

Kawhi Leonard's Jordan 32s

Danny Green with a Classic Puma Colorway

WCS Embraces His Inner Joker

Action in the Association will return Saturday night with nine games, highlighted by a showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.