B/R Kicks X NBA Nightly: Montrezl Wears Nigel AJ1, PJ Goes Kobe 5, and More

B/R Kicks X NBA Nightly: Montrezl Wears Nigel AJ1, PJ Goes Kobe 5, and MoreOctober 27, 2018
Friday's NBA slate featured seven games, which meant opportunities galore for the league's biggest sneakerheads to flaunt their flashiest kicks.
Check out the evening's best looks below.
KD Drops 41 in Signature 11s
Anthony Davis Opts for Kobes
B/R Kicks @brkicks
Hoodie @AntDavis23 warming up in the Nike Kobe A.D. against Brooklyn https://t.co/GVRslSqd0c
Miles Bridges Follows LeBron's Lead
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@MilesBridges wearing the Nike LeBron 16 "1 Thru 5" vs. the Bulls https://t.co/PykIF4FE5v
De'Aaron Fox Gets Creative
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@swipathefox wearing the “Do The Right Thing” Air Jordan XX8 against Washington https://t.co/SQKM6BOkWj
Jeff Teague Pulls Out "Wheat" Zoom Generation
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@Teague0 wearing the "Wheat" Nike Air Zoom Generation tonight https://t.co/PcNuj7APoC
P.J. Tucker's Shoe Game Remains Undefeated
B/R Kicks @brkicks
PJ Tucker going with the “Big Stage” Nike Kobe 5 against the Clippers https://t.co/qmWHrtXwfW
Steph Brings UA Heat to MSG
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@StephenCurry30 wearing the Under Armour Curry 5 against the Knicks https://t.co/Slltxi0UsI
Montrezl Harrell Rocks Nigel Sylvester AJ1's
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@MONSTATREZZ wearing the @NigelSylvester x Air Jordan 1 against Houston https://t.co/typfz0EbGO
Kawhi Leonard's Jordan 32s
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@kawhileonard wearing the Air Jordan 32 Low PE against Dallas https://t.co/yWbHo3zj0t
Danny Green with a Classic Puma Colorway
B/R Kicks @brkicks
A closer look at @DGreen_14 in the Puma Clyde Court Disrupt https://t.co/gm5DX2naaG
WCS Embraces His Inner Joker
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@THEwillieCS15 wearing a custom LeBron Soldier 12 by @truebluecustoms 👀🔥 https://t.co/27c3fa2lkf
Action in the Association will return Saturday night with nine games, highlighted by a showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.
