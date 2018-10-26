Steve Kerr Asked If Being Donald Trump Critic Could Make Him Target of Mail Bomb

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 26, 2018

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 21: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors looks on from the sidelines during the game against the Denver Nuggets at Pepsi Center on October 21, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)
Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

As an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he is concerned about potentially being a target of explosive devices delivered through the mail.

Kerr told reporters prior to Friday's game against the New York Knicks "there's concern" and "we should all be concerned" about the thwarted attacks, via Mark Medina of The Mercury News

Kerr has spoken out against Trump on multiple occasions, including in June after the president cancelled the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to the White House upon learning only a select few members of the team planned to attend. 

“The president is turning all this stuff into a political game, a ratings game, and it’s a blatant display of nationalism," Kerr told reporters. "What patriotism is, is helping your fellow citizen. Whether it’s what [Kevin Durant is] doing [by paying the first year of college tuition for several students he’s mentored], or what we did when we visited Washington, or what the Lynx are doing today. That’s what patriotism is about.”

Per CNN.com, Florida police arrested Cesar Sayoc on Friday in connection to 13 bombs that were mailed around the country to prominent Democratic politicians, CNN's New York offices and celebrities. 

Sayoc, whose van was covered with bumper stickers featuring Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, is facing five charges and could be sentenced to up to 48 years in prison for his connection to the mail bombings. 

 

