La Liga Table 2018: Latest Standings Following Friday's Week 10 Results

A wonderful stoppage-time free-kick from Daniele Verde salvaged a 1-1 draw for Real Valladolid on Friday, denying Espanyol top spot in La Liga heading into the weekend fixtures.

Espanyol took the lead in the first half thanks to a fine goal from Borja Iglesias and appeared on course for three points that would've seen them usurp Barcelona at the top of the pile. However, Verde produced a moment of genius in the 91st minute to level for the hosts, who are in sixth spot after a brilliant start of their own.

On Sunday, all eyes will be on the Camp Nou as Real Madrid's under-pressure coach Julen Lopetegui takes his team to Barcelona for a vital Clasico showdown. A day earlier, Atletico Madrid face Real Sociedad at home.

Here are the fixtures for Week 10, a recap of Friday's action and a preview of what's to come this weekend.

La Liga Fixtures

Friday

Real Valladolid 1-1 Espanyol

Saturday

Girona vs. Rayo Vallecano

Athletic Bilbao vs. Valencia

Celta Vigo vs. Eibar

Levante vs. Leganes

Atletico Madrid vs. Real Sociedad

Sunday

Getafe vs. Real Betis

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid

Alaves vs. Villarreal

Sevilla vs. Huesca

Friday Recap

Per The Spanish Football Podcast, for one of these two surprisingly fast starters this clash had the potential to be a night to remember:

It was Espanyol who settled the quicker, and they capitalised on some nervy play from the hosts in the 20th minute to go ahead.

After the away side won the ball back high up the pitch, Iglesias was played in, and while he had options either side of him, he opted to thump a shot towards goal from the edge of the box into the top corner.

Before half-time the Catalan side should've extended their advantage. Oscar Melendo spurned a good opportunity before Hernan Perez was foiled by an excellent stop from Jordi Masip.

Sid Lowe of the Guardian enjoyed a frenetic piece of play:

In the second half the home side did improve, although for long spells it appeared as if they weren't going to be able to break down a robust Espanyol defence. In the end, in the 91st minute, something special from Verde put them dramatically back on level terms.

The Valladolid star showed exceptional quality and composure to fire home a free-kick with the clock ticking down, giving these two outfits a share of the spoils.

Weekend Preview

There's a sense that this Sunday's Clasico is make or break for Lopetegui, who has watched his Real Madrid team toil in recent weeks.

According to Lowe, regardless of the result, the decision has been made that the manager will get his marching orders. A loss at the home of their biggest rivals would surely therefore be enough to put an end to his short tenure.

However, in the buildup to the game the manager has received backing from some of his players, including Toni Kroos:

Madrid's chances in this game would've felt slim after their 2-1 loss to Levante on Saturday, although they will be boosted by the fact that Barcelona icon Lionel Messi will not be fit for the encounter.

Messi fell awkwardly and broke his arm in the 4-2 win over Sevilla, meaning he will be sidelined for the clash. While Barcelona battled to a 2-0 victory over Inter Milan on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League without their star man, his absence will make this a much tougher assignment for the hosts.

Messi's not being involved will also add to the feeling that this will be an unusual Clasico:

On Saturday at the Wanda Metropolitano, Atletico Madrid will be looking to bounce back from their 4-0 hammering at the hands of Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League against Sociedad.

Alaves, who head into this weekend in a surprise third place in the table, will be looking to keep up their remarkable start when they face a struggling Villarreal team.