Dele Alli, Tottenham Reportedly Close to Agreeing to New Long-Term Contract

David Rogers/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli is reportedly close to signing a new long-term contract with the club.

The 22-year-old still has four years left to run on his current deal with the north London team, but according to Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports he is on the brink of signing fresh terms after "indicating his desire to stay."

"Talks have been ongoing for several months over Alli following the likes of his manager Mauricio Pochettino and striker Harry Kane in recommitting to Spurs," continued the report.

Injury issues have limited Alli to four Premier League starts so far this season, but since moving to Tottenham from MK Dons in 2015 he has become a crucial player in Pochettino's side.

Alli has scored 48 goals for the club in 152 appearances. The midfielder has also become an important player in the England setup with three goals from his 31 appearances.

Per the club's official Twitter account, Alli returned to training with Spurs on Friday, potentially putting him in contention to face Manchester City in Monday's huge Premier League encounter:



While Spurs didn't make any signings in the summer, the club have done smart business as of late when it comes to getting key figures tied down to long-term deals.

Pochettino was strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid before he decided to commit his future to Tottenham, while Kane, also said to be a rumoured target for Los Blancos, agreed an extension in the summer too.

Speculation surrounding Alli's future has been less frequent, although it's hard to argue with the fact he's deserving of bolstered terms. He continues to be one of the most productive midfielders in the Premier League when he's on form.

When he finds the net, Spurs tend to fare well too:



In terms of his all-round game, Alli has made major strides as a player under the guidance of Pochettino and is key to the team's pressing philosophy:



Last season was a tough one at times for Alli, although he was able to eventually play an important role in Tottenham's third-place finish in the Premier League.

He made some big contributions during the run-in, the most notable of which was a brace in a vital 3-1 win over Chelsea. Alli also went on to help England progress to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup, scoring in the quarter-final triumph over Sweden.