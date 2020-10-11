Browns' Baker Mayfield's X-Ray Results on Rib Injury Come Back Negative

David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield's X-ray results came back negative after he suffered a rib injury during Sunday's 32-23 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced.

Mayfield went 21-of-37 for 247 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Cleveland selected Mayfield with the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He opened his pro career with a pair of up-and-down seasons, including a disappointing 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in 2019. He entered Week 5 having completed 62.6 percent of his passes so far this season for 729 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

The 25-year-old University of Oklahoma product remained durable throughout his time with the Sooners, playing 40 games across three seasons at the program. He missed just two contests over his first two NFL seasons.

All told, Mayfield has flashed the high-end playmaking ability that made him the Heisman Trophy winner in 2017, and it has helped raise expectations for the long-hapless Browns. Any type of long-term absence would significantly damage the team's outlook, though—especially considering this is the first time since 1994 the Browns have been 4-1.

Should Mayfield have to miss time, Case Keenum would assume the reins of the Cleveland offense.