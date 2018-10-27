NBA Teams and Players Already in Desperate Need of a Trade

1 of 5

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

On the surface, the 4-0 Detroit Pistons look about as far from desperate as a team can get. But this sizzling start is precisely the reason why they're in dire need of upgrades along the wing.

Pegged as a playoff bubble team coming in, the Pistons have a chance to become something greater. Blake Griffin has thrown his hat into the MVP running. Andre Drummond has never been more effective as a scorer and rebounder. And if Reggie Jackson can stay healthy, he forms a lethal one-two punch at point guard with Ish Smith.

But there's no way Detroit wins big with this crop of wings.

Stanley Johnson, Reggie Bullock and Langston Galloway are all shooting worse than 39 percent from the field and no better than 25 percent from distance. Luke Kennard, last year's lottery pick, was struggling to get significant minutes before suffering a shoulder injury Thursday. Glenn Robinson III already has one healthy scratch and may have had two in a row if not for Kennard's injury.

Only one of those five posted a positive real plus-minus last season. That was Galloway, who finished 108th overall, per ESPN.com. None had even a league-average player efficiency rating (15.0). Bullock came closest with a 13.6, which put him tied for 162nd among players who logged at least 1,000 minutes.

Right now, Detroit is counting on Griffin to be elite, Drummond to be close to it and either Jackson and/or Smith to fill out the Motor City's big three. That isn't a sustainable model for long-term success. The Pistons need better production from their wings to not only complement their stars but also provide a safety net on nights when those players don't have it or can't see the floor.

While they'd ideally find a starter, that could prove cost-prohibitive. They aren't in the market to sacrifice first-rounders after giving up this summer's in the trade for Griffin, and they have been struggling to develop their recent choices (Johnson, Henry Ellenson and perhaps Kennard). Even parting with a second-rounder is tricky with four already shipped away.

They'll probably have to buy low on a reserve and hope that player perks up with a change of scenery. Sharpshooter Kyle Korver is expected to be moved at some point, per The Athletic's Joe Vardon, and—if Detroit can make the money work—Courtney Lee could be an interesting target if he can solve his mysterious neck injury.