Von Miller Says Broncos' Halloween Party Was a 'Private' and 'Safe' Event

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

Denver Broncos superstar linebacker Von Miller said Thursday that the team's Halloween party Monday was not the reason for the arrest and eventual release of former Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly.

"It was a private event, it was safe," Miller said, per Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. "I had team security there, I had my own private security there ... just all of Denver sports. It was a private event, it was Halloween party, it was a safe event."

Tom Schad of USA Today reported Kelly was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly entering a residence, sitting on the couch and "mumbling incoherently." He was charged with first-degree criminal trespassing by the Englewood Police Department in Colorado and released on $2,500 bond.

The Broncos announced their decision to waive Kelly on Wednesday. General manager John Elway released a statement in coordination with the roster move.

"After reviewing all the information and in talking with Vance (Joseph, head coach) and Joe (Ellis, Broncos president), we agreed that releasing Chad was the right thing to do," he said. "Even though Chad's no longer part of our team, we've offered to help him however we can and are supportive of him in every possible way."

Joseph called the hoopla surrounding the party "nonsense," per Legwold.

Kevin Hogan will move into the backup quarterback role behind starter Case Keenum following Kelly's departure.

The Broncos return to action Sunday afternoon for a clash with the AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs.