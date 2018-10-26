FIFA President Gianni Infantino Rules out La Liga Match in USA

President of The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Gianni Infantino addresses the elective assembly of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) on October 22, 2018 at the Hilton hotel of Rome's Fiumicino airport. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images)
ALBERTO PIZZOLI/Getty Images

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has ruled out the possibility of a planned La Liga match taking place in the United States. 

La Liga President Javier Tebas signed a 15-year agreement with Relevent Sports to play league matches on U.S. soil, with a proposed fixture between Girona and Barcelona in Miami planned for January.

However, per AS' Joaquin Maroto, Infantino told a FIFA council meeting on Friday: "I'm strongly opposed to this, and I deny any permit to play the Girona-Barca game in Miami. Official games of a league must be played inside the country."

Tebas came to the agreement without seeking permission from football's European and North American governing bodies, UEFA and CONCACAF, or FIFA itself.

Meanwhile, Luis Rubiales, President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), has opposed the idea and now received support from Infantino on the matter.

Per Rob Harris of the Associated Press, Tebas is set to take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in light of Infantino's decision:

FIFA has the authority to prevent the match from taking place outside Spain, though, per football journalist Tariq Panja:

Infantino perhaps has similar reservations to others who have opposed the possibility of the match taking place in Miami, such as football commentator Ian Darke:

Given FIFA has final say on the matter, it seems the match will not proceed as proposed barring a successful appeal to CAS.

Infantino had previously expressed a dislike of the idea, but now that he and FIFA have taken a concrete stance on the matter, UEFA and CONCACAF—which are yet to give it their green light or formally oppose itmight also follow.

