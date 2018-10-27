Manchester United vs. Everton: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Manchester United host Everton on Sunday and can climb back above the Toffees in the Premier League standings if they can clinch what would be just their second win in eight matches.

Jose Mourinho's men drew 2-2 against high-flying Chelsea in their last league outing and lost 1-0 to UEFA Champions League group opponents Juventus on Tuesday.

Everton have won their last two league games in a row and look the more rested team travelling to Old Trafford, but the Merseysiders haven't beaten the Red Devils on their own turf since 2013.

Marco Silva's side have travelled to Old Trafford four times since then—all of which have come in the Premier League—though they've only managed to muster one point in those visits.

Date: Sunday, October 28

Time: 4 p.m. GMT/12 p.m. ET

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), NBC (U.S.)

Odds

Manchester United: 53-100

Draw: 3-1

Everton: 5-1

Odds provided by Odds Shark.

Preview

Mourinho has several injury concerns coming into the Week 10 clash with Everton, most prominent of which is Alexis Sanchez, who was left out of the squad that lost 1-0 to Juve in midweek.

Word of his injury struggles comes as Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail reported the Chilean is "disillusioned" at Old Trafford and wants to leave in January. Mourinho spoke to the media on Friday and gave an update on Sanchez' situation, via Sky Sports News:

Those at Old Trafford are also eager to see striker Romelu Lukaku return to form after he went an eighth consecutive club start without scoring in the defeat to Juve.

There have been some calls to rest the Belgian and hand someone else an opportunity in attack while Lukaku is clearly out of form. However, Mourinho said it's not possible as the forward prepares to face his old club, per journalist Samuel Luckhurst:

Four goals in 13 appearances this season isn't the kind of return United would have expected from a player who cost them £75 million last year, though Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford could be alternatives.

The United manager also shared what some United fans may consider too much praise for Silva's Everton ahead of the clash between Portuguese tacticians, per reporter Adam Jones:

Silva also spoke to the media and touched on his desire to bring players of a certain standard to Goodison Park, having recently handed Barcelona loanee Andre Gomes his debut for the club:

The Toffees have won successive games for the first time this season after starting in slow fashion and have won their last three league outings—they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Southampton on October 2.

Everton can move four points ahead of 10th-placed United with victory at Old Trafford on Sunday, while United could be cast into the bottom half of the Premier League unless they take maximum points.