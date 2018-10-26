Report: Jose Mourinho Worried David De Gea Could Leave Old Trafford for Juventus

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is said to be "worried" about David De Gea's future at the club as Juventus circle for his signature and are reportedly "willing to play the waiting game" to sign him on a free transfer.

De Gea's contract at Old Trafford is due to run out next summer, but United retain the option of a further year. Still, The Times (h/t Jack Wilson of the Daily Express) reported Juve could wait until June 2020 for what would be an incredibly valuable signing.

An insider at the club told The Times: "De Gea played against his future club on Tuesday. Juve are an expert in intelligent deals. If United don't sell him in the summer, Juventus will wait until the end of his contract."

The Bianconeri got a firsthand look at De Gea's qualities when they beat United 1-0 at Old Trafford in their UEFA Champions League group-stage clash on Tuesday (U.S. only):

The Spain No. 1 was in top form despite the defeat and kept his side in the fixture at times with a string of stellar saves, after which Mourinho spoke to BT Sport and was seemingly in awe of Juve's star-studded lineup:

The Turin giants have fashioned a reputation in recent years of conducting savvy transfer business and have captured a series of high-value free signings in almost all of the past eight summer transfer windows.

Dating back to 2011, the Bianconeri have brought in Andrea Pirlo, Paul Pogba, Fernando Llorente, Kingsley Coman, Sami Khedira, Dani Alves, Emre Can and others—all without a transfer fee being paid.

That trend could be altered now that former general manager Beppe Marotta has left the club after eight years, per Calciomercato.com.

The pressure is on Mourinho to turn the tide at Old Trafford, and the Sunday Times' David Walsh highlighted just how far above the United standard De Gea looks:

Sport Witness cited reports from Italy that shared a similar sentiment, that De Gea is playing at a higher level to his United peers and could perhaps do better:

De Gea will be 29 by the summer of 2020, and considering Gianluigi Buffon was No. 1 at the Allianz Stadium until the age of 40, United's goalkeeper could envision a long-term future for himself in Serie A.

The Spain goalkeeper has at times shone as United's only bright spot over the past five years or so, and the looming figure of European heavyweights Juve could pose a threat on their talisman in the next 18 months.