Marcelo Says Real Madrid 'Is Bigger Than Any Player,' Even Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Marcelo (L) and Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 27, 2018
OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Not even Cristiano Ronaldo is bigger than Real Madrid, according to Marcelo.

The Brazilian spoke about Ronaldo's move to Juventus this summer in a video on his YouTube channel, and said that while his departure caught the squad by surprise, the club must move on. 

He said (h/t Marca): 

"Ending our holidays and coming back to the routine of Real Madrid without Cristiano Ronaldo was a surprise for us, we thought he wouldn't go.

"Real Madrid is a huge club, Cristiano Ronaldo is huge too, but the club is bigger than any player.

"The history of Real Madrid is impressive, and Cristiano Ronaldo added a piece more to the history of this club, but Real Madrid can't stop.

"The player changes club, stops playing, retires and Real Madrid will still be here."

                               

