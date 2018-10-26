Marcelo Says Real Madrid 'Is Bigger Than Any Player,' Even Cristiano Ronaldo

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Not even Cristiano Ronaldo is bigger than Real Madrid, according to Marcelo.

The Brazilian spoke about Ronaldo's move to Juventus this summer in a video on his YouTube channel, and said that while his departure caught the squad by surprise, the club must move on.

He said (h/t Marca):

"Ending our holidays and coming back to the routine of Real Madrid without Cristiano Ronaldo was a surprise for us, we thought he wouldn't go.

"Real Madrid is a huge club, Cristiano Ronaldo is huge too, but the club is bigger than any player.

"The history of Real Madrid is impressive, and Cristiano Ronaldo added a piece more to the history of this club, but Real Madrid can't stop.

"The player changes club, stops playing, retires and Real Madrid will still be here."

