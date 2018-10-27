Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: El Clasico Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid will attempt to correct a four-match winless run in La Liga when they face off against Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Sunday, hoping to close the four-point gap between them and the table leaders.

Barca sit at the summit of the Spanish top flight and have lost only once this term, but Los Blancos have lost three times in their last four outings and could fall further from seventh unless they can get a results in Catalonia.

Lionel Messi will be absent from the derby duel after fracturing his arm in Saturday's 4-2 win over Sevilla, and this will be the first El Clasico to feature neither him nor Cristiano Ronaldo since 2007.

Julen Lopetegui is under great pressure to clinch Reals's first league win in more than a month, per the Guardian's Sid Lowe, and anything but a win for Sunday's visitors could signal the end of his stint at the club.

Date: Sunday, October 28

Time: 3:15 p.m. BST/10:15 a.m. ET

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona

Live Stream: Eleven Sports, beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

TV Info: beIN Sports 1 (U.S.)

Odds

Barcelona: 3-4

Draw: 27-10

Real Madrid: 323-100

Odds provided by Odds Shark.

Preview

Real managed to snatch a 2-2 draw from the Blaugrana in their most recent trip to the Camp Nou in May, but their hopes of recording the same feat on Sunday don't look anywhere near as bright.

Both teams have suffered defeat in la Liga already this term in what's been a surprisingly open start to the season, via Goal:

It's only natural talk in the build-up to this encounter has gravitated towards the fact it will be without Messi and Ronaldo for the first time in almost 11 years.

Sports writer Daniel Storey Recently put into context just how long it's been since both Messi and Ronaldo were out of El Clasico, the fixture's two biggest draws over the past decade:

Ernesto Valverde's men have lost only once in their past 12 outings and extended their undefeated streak to five matches after beating UEFA Champions League opponents Inter Milan 2-0 on Wednesday.

It goes without saying that Valverde seems to have more tactical harmony among his troops than Lopetegui does in Madrid, and Tifo Football dissected the strategies of both teams ahead of El Clasico:

Karim Benzema scored his first goal in almost two months when he bagged the opener in Real's 2-1 win over Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday, helping bring an end to their five-match winless streak.

Leading the other half of El Clasico's frontline is Luis Suarez, whose penalty against Sevilla was his first league goal in five matches. The Uruguayan has scored six times in 11 appearances against Real, per Transfermarkt, and shared his memories of El Clasico before Sunday's showdown:

Barca can cement their spot as early La Liga favourites with victory in the first El Clasico derby to be held this season, while Real chief Lopetegui faces a definitive fixture in his tenure as Real chief.