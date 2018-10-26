Maurizio Sarri: Ruben Loftus-Cheek Must Improve Defensively Despite BATE Treble

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 26, 2018

Chelsea's English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek runs with the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group L football match between Chelsea and Bate Borisov at Stamford Bridge in London on October 25, 2018. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has called on Ruben Loftus-Cheek to improve on the defensive side of his game despite the midfielder scoring a hat-trick against BATE Borisov on Thursday. 

Loftus-Cheek made his second start of the season and scored all of Chelsea's goals as they won 3-1 in the UEFA Europa League, but Sarri still wants to see more from him.

Per the Daily Mail's Adam Crafton, Sarri said:

"In the offensive phase, wonderful. In the beginning of the season, I told him he was really a very good player, now I think the same, but maybe I think also that he is more suitable to my football. He's improving but also he needs to improve the defensive phase. But not only Loftus."

                              

