Maurizio Sarri: Ruben Loftus-Cheek Must Improve Defensively Despite BATE Treble

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has called on Ruben Loftus-Cheek to improve on the defensive side of his game despite the midfielder scoring a hat-trick against BATE Borisov on Thursday.

Loftus-Cheek made his second start of the season and scored all of Chelsea's goals as they won 3-1 in the UEFA Europa League, but Sarri still wants to see more from him.

Per the Daily Mail's Adam Crafton, Sarri said:

"In the offensive phase, wonderful. In the beginning of the season, I told him he was really a very good player, now I think the same, but maybe I think also that he is more suitable to my football. He's improving but also he needs to improve the defensive phase. But not only Loftus."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.