B/R Kicks X NBA Nightly: LeBron Goes What The, Kyrie with Day of the Dead, More

B/R Kicks X NBA Nightly: LeBron Goes What The, Kyrie with Day of the Dead, MoreOctober 26, 2018
There were only four games on the Thursday NBA schedule, but that didn't stop some of the best players in the league from showing off their style with another night of flashy kicks.
Playmakers such as Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving turned heads with their shoe choices.
Russell Westbrook Channels Mario
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@RussWest44 arrives wearing the Converse Chuck Taylor by @ChinatownMarket 😀✔️ https://t.co/CghklHVyKY
Westbrook Changes Up for Game
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@russwest44 wearing the Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 against Boston https://t.co/KwXsFISSQK
LeBron James Arrives in Style and Goes "1 Thru 5"
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KingJames arrives wearing the "Hong Kong" Nike Air Force 1 Low tonight https://t.co/nC3utBQGf3
B/R Kicks @brkicks
Detailed look at @KingJames in the Nike LeBron 16 "1 Thru 5" 🔥 https://t.co/wbIt0Hpm94
Kyrie Irving Brings the Flash
Damian Lillard Rocks McDonald's All American Adidas Dame 4
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@Dame_Lillard wearing the McDonald's All American Adidas Dame 4 in Orlando https://t.co/43uozuO5Dx
Jayson Tatum Brings the Fire
Paul George Turns Heads in Yellow
Lonzo Ball Goes Gray
Pistons Raise Breast Cancer Awareness
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Pink #NBAKicks for Breast Health Awareness Night at @LCArena_Detroit https://t.co/MjBSADqY64
Andre Drummond Dons the Red
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@AndreDrummond wearing the Air Jordan 11 Low IE tonight against Cleveland https://t.co/U2zTOTTKky
JR Smith Wears His Old Teammate's Shoes
More players will have the chance to dazzle the fans with their shoe choices Friday with seven games on the schedule.
