B/R Kicks X NBA Nightly: LeBron Goes What The, Kyrie with Day of the Dead, More

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 26, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - OCTOBER 25: The sneakers of Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 25, 2018 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

There were only four games on the Thursday NBA schedule, but that didn't stop some of the best players in the league from showing off their style with another night of flashy kicks.

Playmakers such as Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving turned heads with their shoe choices.

         

Russell Westbrook Channels Mario

       

Westbrook Changes Up for Game

           

LeBron James Arrives in Style and Goes "1 Thru 5"

         

Kyrie Irving Brings the Flash

         

Damian Lillard Rocks McDonald's All American Adidas Dame 4

        

Jayson Tatum Brings the Fire

         

Paul George Turns Heads in Yellow

         

Lonzo Ball Goes Gray

          

Pistons Raise Breast Cancer Awareness

         

Andre Drummond Dons the Red

        

JR Smith Wears His Old Teammate's Shoes

        

More players will have the chance to dazzle the fans with their shoe choices Friday with seven games on the schedule.

