Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: Rockets Offer 4 1st-Round Picks for T-Wolves Star

After a 1-3 start to the 2018-19 season, the Houston Rockets are renewing their attempt to acquire Jimmy Butler in a trade, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The latest proposal reportedly includes four future first-round picks.

The haul would be the maximum allowable number of first-round picks in a trade based on NBA rules, which prevent picks to be traded in consecutive years. The potential deal would provide the Timberwolves with first-round picks in alternating seasons for seven years, which is the farthest out a draft pick could be dealt.

Butler is currently averaging 24.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and an NBA-best 3.8 steals per game in four appearances with the Minnesota Timberwolves this season.

The four-time All-Star has been on the block since putting in a trade request with his team in September. While the Miami Heat appeared to be a likely landing spot, a deal fell through at the last minute, per Wojnarowski.

Still, the Rockets were considered to be "aggressive" in seeking a deal at the time.

Stefano Fusaro of ESPN reported in early October that the Timberwolves wanted both Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker in a deal for Butler, but the Rockets wouldn't give up Tucker. It appears Houston would prefer to give up future assets rather than lose someone who can help the team contend this season.

Despite the Rockets' slow start, the squad has high expectations this season after coming one game away from the NBA Finals a year ago. Reigning MVP James Harden will miss at least two games with a hamstring strain, but pairing him, Butler and Chris Paul gives the team several elite offensive weapons along with quite a few secondary options.

Considering Butler's resume as a defensive player as well, he could potentially be the missing piece that helps the Rockets bring home a championship.