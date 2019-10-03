Rams' Brandin Cooks Evaluated for Concussion After Exiting vs. Seahawks

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams receiver Brandin Cooks was taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion early in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced.

Cooks stayed on the ground after making a catch down the sideline, with Seahawks defensive back Shaquill Griffin coming down on top of him as he fell.

The Rams acquired Cooks from the New England Patriots in the 2018 offseason and gave him a five-year, $81 million extension.

Cooks' first season in Los Angeles was a success. He finished with 80 receptions for 1,204 yards and five touchdowns. He suffered a concussion in the Rams' Week 5 win over the Seattle Seahawks but didn't miss any additional game time.

Cooks has continued to play at a high level in 2019. He had caught 19 passes for 296 yards and a touchdown through four games.

Should this injury hold Cooks out of action, the Rams still have a few playmakers on whom they can rely.

Todd Gurley reached a second straight Pro Bowl, while Robert Woods enjoyed a career year (86 receptions for 1,219 yards and six touchdowns) a season ago. Cooper Kupp has also recovered from a torn ACL to look even better than before he was injured.

Still, Los Angeles can ill afford to be without a dynamic pass-catcher such as Cooks. His absence will force tight ends Gerald Everett and Tyler Higbee to assume larger roles in the passing game.