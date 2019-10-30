Pacers' Myles Turner Helped off After Suffering Ankle Injury vs. Nets

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 11: Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers looks on against the Chicago Bulls during a preseason game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on October 11, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner was taken to the locker room late in the first quarter during Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets with an ankle injury.

Turner is questionable to return after being diagnosed with a sprained right ankle, according to Pacers reporter Pat BoylanShams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Turner is "not likely to return."

The 11th overall pick in 2015, the 23-year-old is in his fifth season in the NBA, all with Indiana. After playing 81 games during a breakout 2016-17 season, he was limited to 65 games in 2017-18, missing a nine-game stretch due to a right elbow injury.

A broken nose couldn't force him out of action earlier last season, though he was later sidelined for a four-game stretch as the result of a sore right shoulder. 

Turner is averaging 17.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks through the first three games this season.

When the 6'11", 250-pound center is on the court, the Pacers have a big man who can be a presence in the paint on offense and defense. Turner has proved he can clean up the boards, swat shots and score in double-digits as well.

