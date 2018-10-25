Knicks News: Kevin Durant Recruited to Join Team with Billboard Outside MSG

Noah Graham/Getty Images

A new billboard outside Madison Square Garden in New York City is the latest effort to entice Kevin Durant to sign with the New York Knicks.

Slam Online tweeted a photo of the billboard featuring a cartoon version of KD alongside All-Star big man Kristaps Porzingis and the Larry O'Brien Trophy:

The sign also poses a question to Durant, asking, "Can you make NY sports great again?"

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, the billboard was paid for by NYCADSCO.com, which is the same website that paid for a billboard in the same location last year in an attempt to woo LeBron James.

On FS1's Undisputed in early October, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports said that the Knicks have a "very good shot" at signing Durant:

The two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP can become a free agent after this season if he opts out of his deal.

Durant would provide a major boost to a Knicks team that hasn't made the playoffs since the 2012-13 campaign.

The Knicks will fittingly host Durant and the Golden State Warriors at Madison Square Garden on Friday night.