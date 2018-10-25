Jim Ross to Undergo Surgery on Skin Cancer, Discusses Roman Reigns' Diagnosis

Jackson Laizure/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross will undergo surgery for skin cancer on Thursday.

Per Robert Schillaci of WrestlingNews.com, Ross discussed the procedure during the latest episode of his podcast.

"I'm getting a little cancer surgery on Thursday," Ross said. "I'm having some more skin cancer removed from my shoulder. There's just a little of it left, but you want to get all of it. I'm getting that cut out on Thursday."

Ross also touched on Roman Reigns relinquishing the WWE universal championship on Monday after announcing he had been diagnosed with leukemia:

"Sometimes in our lives in wrestling, when we think we've seen everything, something comes along once or twice in a career, maybe once in a lifetime, that creates an event or a moment that can't be replicated with auditions and scrips and rehearsals and walkthroughs. ... The fact that WWE allowed Roman to come to the ring and make this announcement in his own words, and I assure you, they were in his own words, I thought was very admirable."

Reigns was scheduled to defend the WWE universal title against Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel on Nov. 2 in Saudi Arabia.

"You know the deal, you know how life is," Reigns said during Monday's episode of Raw. "Life is not fair, it's not all peaches and cream. Sometimes life throws you a curveball. And right now the best thing for me to do is to go home, to focus on my family and my health."

Ross tweeted in May 2016 he had an in-patient skin cancer procedure done, and doctors declared him to be cancer-free.

WWE inducted Ross into the Hall of Fame in 2007. He most recently worked for the company as part of the announce team for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during WrestleMania 34 and on the pre-show for the Greatest Royal Rumble in April.

In addition to his recent WWE work, Ross has been part of the English-language commentary team for New Japan Pro Wrestling since 2015.