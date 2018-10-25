Franck Kessie's Agent Rubbishes PSG Rumours; Milan Midfielder Is 'Untouchable'

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie's agent has rubbished reports his client could be headed for Paris Saint-Germain, saying the rising star is "untouchable" for the Rossoneri and has no interest in an exit.

The agent, George Atangana, gave an interview to Calciomercato.com (h/t Football Italia) and expressed his surprise these rumours were surfacing at this time:

"We're only on the ninth day of the league season, and I don't know why we're talking about the transfer market already. Franck is in his second year at Milan, where he didn't arrive by chance, and he's gradually [completing] his maturation process at a high level.

"I have read about possible ruptures between [sporting director] Leonardo and [Gennaro] Gattuso, with Kessie at the centre. I'm not aware of that dynamic. I have a good, established relationship with the club, and I'm sure if Milan wanted to sell Kessie, I'd be the first to know. On the contrary, in recent conversations, I've learned that Franck is one of Milan's untouchables."

He went on to state no player is "unsellable" in modern football, but Kessie is eager to stay in Milan for now and continue his development at the San Siro.

The Ivory Coast international has been a regular for Milan in midfield this season, starting eight of their nine Serie A matches. He's been among the club's top performers and has already bagged two goals.

Kessie joined Milan from Atalanta, where he was molded into an all-action midfielder who drew comparisons to former Manchester City great Yaya Toure. Like his compatriot, he used his excellent physical ability and strength to get himself into great scoring positions:

Milan have handed the 21-year-old more defensive duties, and his scoring numbers have hardly dipped as he continues his development.

His upside and solid form have invited transfer speculation, and PSG are not the only suitors mentioned. There is also supposedly interest from China, although Chinese sports expert Mark Dreyer doubts such a move would go ahead:

PSG could be in need of another midfielder if Adrien Rabiot leaves the club on a free transfer, although the latest reports indicate there's hope he could sign a new deal, per L'Equipe (h/t Football Italia).

Even if he doesn't, it could prove difficult to pry Kessie from Milan. The Rossoneri have prioritised youth and players with upside, and the star midfielder is one of the keys to their project.