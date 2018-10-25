Inter Milan Reportedly Ask Barcelona About Malcom Amid Transfer Rumours

BENJAMIN CREMEL/Getty Images

Inter Milan reportedly asked Barcelona about the availability of out-of-favour winger Malcom following Wednesday's UEFA Champions League meeting between the sides.

According to Lluis Miguelsanz of Sport, the Italian side were interested in signing the Brazilian in the summer and have preserved an interest in the player, who has only played 25 competitive minutes this term.

"The Italian side, who loaned Rafinha from Barcelona last season, are trying to force their way to the front of the queue should the Brazilian winger fail to force his way into the first-team picture," Miguelsanz reported. "However, the club is confident that he'll get more minutes on the pitch once he's fully adapted to life at Barcelona."

Miguelsanz said that "various European clubs" are monitoring the 21-year-old's situation. He was considered one of the hottest prospects in French football during his time with Bordeaux.

Tottenham Hotspur would reportedly be willing to pay €40 million (£35 million) to sign the youngster in the January transfer window. Sport previously reported there is also interest from Arsenal.

Per Rafael Hernandez of Barca fansite Grup 14, at the moment manager Ernesto Valverde is making some interesting selections:

Malcom was always going to have to be patient for minutes and would have anticipated being behind the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele in the pecking order.

However, in a Barcelona team that hasn't been firing on all cylinders this season, he would have been hopeful of getting more minutes from the bench and at least one start.

It's been disappointing to see a player of such promise limited to a bit-part role this term. After all, he was sensational for a Bordeaux team that struggled last season:

ESPN's Matteo Bonetti believes the player will be regretting his decision not to move to Roma, the team that appeared in pole position to secure his signature before Barcelona swooped:

Although a move to Barcelona may have been a dream for the Brazilian, it's rapidly turned into a nightmare. The prospect of a move to another major European side in January may be appealing.