Thomas Tuchel Has Angry 'Restaurant' Exchange with Journalist After Napoli Draw

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel lashed out at a journalist following the team's 2-2 draw with Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Having struggled for long spells in the match an excellent late equaliser from Angel Di Maria salvaged a point for the French champions. Afterwards, Tuchel was quizzed on why PSG aren't performing to a higher standard given the money spent on players like Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

"Wow. Okay that is your argument...," said Tuchel, per Perform, via AS. "But our conversation is a bit strange too. We are not at a restaurant! You just asked me a question, I give you my opinion and you have to accept that opinion, no?"

Earlier in the press conference Tuchel had referenced a previous conversation between himself and the reporter in which the PSG boss denied that his team were favourites going into the Champions League clash.

"I already told you ... Yesterday [Tuesday], you told me we were the favourites, and I answered you we were not," he said.

Here's more of what the German had to say after the match, which leaves PSG third in Group C, two points behind leaders Liverpool and one behind Napoli:

While PSG have swept aside all before them in Ligue 1, winning all 10 of their matches in the French top flight this season, they've struggled when pitted against stronger sides in Europe.

In their first match of the Champions League campaign they were lacklustre in a 3-2 loss against Liverpool, and while they may have beaten Red Star Belgrade 6-1 in their previous group game, when Napoli came to town on Wednesday they gave Tuchel's side another serious examination.

For a team that has spent so much money in recent seasons in an attempt to win the Champions League, these results and performances will be concerning, as will the prospect of potentially being eliminated from the competition at the group stage.

French football journalist Jeremy Smith was critical of the way both the PSG team and a number of their key men performed on Wednesday:

Football writer Tom Williams said the side look short in midfield against high-class opposition:

The pressure is on Tuchel, as the Champions League is the biggest priority in Paris at the moment. PSG are the dominant force domestically, but they've yet to put together a serious charge for the biggest prize.

For now, those ambitions need to be scaled down because PSG must first put in three big performances to emerge from this group. With trips to Napoli and Red Star Belgrade followed by a home clash with Liverpool, a UEFA Europa League win may be the limit of their European ambitions this term.