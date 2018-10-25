Belgium Top Latest FIFA Rankings Ahead of France, England Move Past Uruguay

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Belgium took sole possession of the top spot in FIFA's latest official rankings, moving ahead of world champions France by just a single point. The two sides shared first place in the previous edition of the rankings.

England moved into the top five, passing Uruguay along the way. Brazil remain third ahead of World Cup runners-up Croatia.

Here's a look at the top 10:

For the full rankings, click here.

Colombia leapt past Argentina, Chile and Germany, while the Netherlands rose two spots into 15th place, moving past Mexico. The United States dropped one spot to 23rd and sit 27 points behind Italy in 19th.

The top 10 remains relatively unchanged apart from England's switch with Uruguay and Belgium's surge into first place.

The Red Devils beat top-10 ranked opponent Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League during the last international break and followed that up with a draw against the Netherlands.

As shared by SPORF, their record under manager Roberto Martinez has been extraordinary:

The Dutch were coming off a 3-0 win over Germany, who continued their struggles with consecutive losses. The 2014 world champions took the lead against France in their second match but gave away the advantage, losing 2-1.

As shared by sportswriter Daniel Storey, 2018 has been a dreadful year for Die Mannschaft:

Gibraltar rose a remarkable eight spots to 190th after back-to-back wins over Armenia and Lichtenstein. They were the strongest risers on the list.

England drew in Croatia before grabbing an impressive win in Spain, fuelling their move past Uruguay. The Three Lions were among the standouts at the World Cup and have carried their momentum into the Nations League.

Mexico beat Costa Rica in a friendly before falling to Chile, while the United States lost to Colombia and drew with Peru. The Stars and Stripes could take an even bigger hit in the next rankings as they have friendlies against England and Italy on the schedule.

The Azzurri beat Poland in the Nations League thanks to a last-minute goal from Cristiano Biraghi and drew with Ukraine in a friendly.

The biggest drop was for Mozambique, who fell nine spots after consecutive losses against Namibia.