Diego Simeone Praises 'Beautiful' Borussia Dortmund After Atletico Hammering

TF-Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone was full of praise for Borussia Dortmund after he watched his team demolished 4-0 by the German outfit in the UEFA Champions League.

Dortmund have enjoyed a remarkable start to the season and sit top of the Bundesliga. However, the zenith of their campaign so far came against the La Liga outfit on Wednesday, as they tore into one of the strongest defences in world football.

Afterward, Simeone said he expected better from his team, but he was also quick to laud the work done by Dortmund on the night, per Football Espana:

"Congratulations to our opponents for their strength, counterattacks and ability to take advantage of our losses. We managed the game at first, but then they scored an own goal. We started the second half as the better team, but then they scored their second goal.

"[...] Hopefully they keep playing like this because it's so beautiful to watch. We can comment on the final outcome of the game, but the result is so heavy that it doesn't make sense to explain anything."

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

It's definitely not the type of result you would associate with Atletico, as under Simeone, they've been robust and aggressive down the years. Here they made uncharacteristic mistakes and seemed to lose belief when the German outfit took the lead.

Since the 48-year-old took over, the Madrid side have never been on the end of this type of hiding:



FCB Media's Cristian Nyari commented on how rare it is to see a team of Atletico's calibre given this type of football lesson:

Rightly the focus in the aftermath of the game has been on Dortmund, who appear to have their swagger back again under manager Lucien Favre. Since former boss Jurgen Klopp departed in 2015, the club have lacked identity until now.

What made the result more impressive for Dortmund was the fact their top goalscorer this season, Paco Alcacer, actually missed this game. Axel Witsel, Jadon Sancho and two goals from Raphael Guerreiro were enough to do the damage on the night.

Arguably the star performer was Achraf Hakimi—on loan from Real Madrid—who was a creative menace from the left-back berth:

Adam Jones of the Liverpool Echo said he feels as though Dortmund may be capable of something special this season:

There are big hopes for this Dortmund team. While it remains early days, it appears defending champions Bayern Munich are vulnerable in the Bundesliga, whereas in the Champions League, Wednesday's result was a major statement.

As a young side, there will most likely be moments in the months to come when their form does fluctuate. However, BVB are one of the most enjoyable teams to watch on the continent this term.