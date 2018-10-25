Rocco Baldelli Reportedly to Be Named Twins Manager

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2018

MIAMI, FL - MAY 01: Rocco Baldelli #15 of the Tampa Bay Rays in action during the game between the Miami Marlins and the Tampa Bay Rays at Marlins Park on May 1, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Minnesota Twins are expected to name Rocco Baldelli their next manager, according to Fox 9 Sports.

The 37-year-old Baldelli does not have any major league managerial experience, but he spent three seasons as the first base coach for the Tampa Bay Rays before taking on the role of major league field coordinator this past season.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

