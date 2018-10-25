Rocco Baldelli Reportedly to Be Named Twins Manager

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Minnesota Twins are expected to name Rocco Baldelli their next manager, according to Fox 9 Sports.

The 37-year-old Baldelli does not have any major league managerial experience, but he spent three seasons as the first base coach for the Tampa Bay Rays before taking on the role of major league field coordinator this past season.

