Report: Sony Michel Had Knee Surgery, Should Be Ready for Patriots Training Camp

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel didn't participate in mandatory minicamp due to a knee injury.

Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Michel is expected to be ready for training camp after having his knee scoped.

When the Patriots held minicamp last week, Michel's absence was a topic of discussion. ESPN's Mike Reiss noted on June 5 the second-year running back was being held out for unknown reasons.

Michel gave the Patriots a scare in Week 7 last season against the Chicago Bears when he was carted off the field with a sprained MCL that kept him out for two games. He returned to the field in Week 10, recording 31 yards on 11 carries in a 34-10 loss against the Tennessee Titans.

Knee injuries were a problem for Michel entering the 2018 NFL draft, with The Athletic's Michael Lombardi reporting in April teams had a "medical concern" that could impact his long-term career.

When Michel was healthy enough to play as a rookie, he was terrific with 981 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns on 216 touches for the defending AFC champions. The 23-year-old dominated the Los Angeles Chargers in New England's first playoff game, recording 129 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries.

He followed that up with 113 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots' thrilling 37-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game and 94 yards against the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl.

The Patriots are loaded with depth in their backfield. James White led the team with 87 receptions and finished second with 751 receiving yards.

Rookie Damien Harris and Rex Burkhead could also be called upon to handle some of the workload during training camp next month if Michel has to be eased back into the rotation.