WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from October 24
The October 24 episode of NXT saw the revelation of Aleister Black's attacker, the identity of whom may change the face of the brand for months to come.
Before that, though, Mia Yim made her first appearance in the NXT arena as a contracted Superstar while Undisputed Era sent a message loudly and clearly to anyone in their way.
Find out exactly what went down on the WWE Network presentation with this recap of Wednesday's show.
EC3 vs. Adam Cole
Undisputed Era kicked off this week's episode of NXT, the group in its entirety for the first time with the return of Bobby Fish.
Adam Cole announced that Undisputed Era is back at 100% and that means bad things for everyone in their way, including War Raiders, Pete Dunne and Ricochet. EC3's music played, cutting him off. A match between the two was promptly made.
Cole took the fight to EC3 from the bell but the former TNA world champion fought back, only to have his momentum halted by a momentary distraction at the hands of Fish, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong at ringside.
Cole seized control of the match, keeping his larger opponent grounded with a front face lock for a good portion of the bout.
EC3 fired off a spirited comeback, though, and sent Cole crashing into O'Reilly. A schoolboy rollup earned him an upset win.
After the match, Undisputed Era beat EC3 down, culminating with a wicked chair shot to the knee by Fish at the top of the ramp that left the babyface writhing in pain.
Result
EC3 defeated Cole
Grade
A
Analysis
EC3 finally got a much-needed win but immediately paid for it at the hands of a reunited Undisputed Era that is more vicious and ruthless than ever.
With TakeOver: War Games II right around the corner, this re-established Undisputed Era as, arguably, the most dangerous entity in all of NXT. As it should have.
This was a strong way to kick off another episode of NXT TV, which has been the most consistent product from WWE all year.
Mia Yim vs. Aliyah
Mia Yim made her first NXT appearance as a contracted member of WWE Wednesday, squaring off against brand veteran Aliyah.
Not impressed by the thunderous ovation that greeted Yim, Aliyah took the fight to her more experienced opponent, grounding her with a half-strait jacket submission and working over her shoulder. She was vicious as she threw forearms in the corner and reapplied the submission.
Yim fought back, though, and ended Aliyah's attempt at spoiling her debut with Eat Defeat for the win.
Result
Yim defeated Aliyah
Grade
C
Analysis
Yes, Aliyah has been part of NXT for a long time and probably has earned the right to get an extended heat spot or two in on television but it felt strange to have her dominate Yim to the extent that she did in this one.
It did not necessarily make sense for Yim to get this grand introduction, only to struggle against the one woman whose win-loss record on television is about as bad as they come.
Aliyah looked great, showing fire and intensity, but she has not been gifted credibility from the creative team and it may have hurt Yim's first showing.
Kassius Ohno vs. Justin Xavier
Kassius Ohno, still seeking competition from general manager William Regal, toyed with opponent Justin Xavier in what equated to an extended squash.
Xavier got some shots in on Ohno but the Knockout Artist fired off his running senton and finished him moments later with the Rolling Elbow for the win.
After the match, Ohno reiterated that he did not see the competition from Regal he had demanded.
Result
Ohno defeated Xavier
Grade
A
Analysis
Ohno beating fools down and finishing them with his wicked finisher is fun television.
That he has been on the roll he has been and is now seeking competition hopefully propels his character forward and gives him something interesting to do.
Otherwise, all these months of squash wins mean nothing.
Who Attacked Aleister Black? The Mystery is Solved
General manager William Regal made his way to the ring to reveal the Superstar who attacked Aleister Black, costing him a shot at the NXT Championship he lost so unjustly months ago.
Tommaso Ciampa interrupted the proceedings, wanting to see who the assailant was for himself. Velveteen Dream cut him off, making his way to the ring and demanding Regal say his name. Lars Sullivan appeared and demanded Dream take a hike because he is the rightful No. 1 contender.
Suddenly, Cross rushed the ring and exclaimed, "he's coming!" Aleister Black was shown backstage, obliterating anyone in his path, including a cameraman.
He hit the ring, delivered Black Mass to Sullivan and demanded to know where "he" was.
An unknown attacker in a black hoodie hit the ring and delivered a superkick. He removed the hood to reveal Johnny Gargano. A look of disdain on his face, he grabbed the microphone from Regal and said, "I'm right here."
The show went off the air with Gargano standing tall.
Grade
A+
Analysis
"You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain." -Harvey Dent, The Dark Knight
In that scene of the modern classic, Dent sets the tone for the rest of the movie, in which he is pushed over the edge into madness, Gotham's white night now the antithesis of the savior Batman believed him to be.
Such is the case for Gargano.
Long believed the best of the NXT stars, he was pushed so far by Tommaso Ciampa that he saw no other way to get what he wanted than to eliminate Black from the equation this past August so he could have one last shot against The Blackheart.
He lost, a defeat that likely drove him even further into despair.
Wednesday's heel turn was the culmination of months of personal and professional frustration and the start of a storyline with Black that could spawn months of matches.
About a month ago, Gargano told Regal he would know whether Johnny Wrestling was the assailant by looking in his eyes. He never denied it. Never said no. He dared one of the best villains in wrestling history to look at him and know whether or not he attacked Black.
He did and the journey from here should be a fun one.