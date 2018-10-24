WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from October 24

1 of 4

Undisputed Era kicked off this week's episode of NXT, the group in its entirety for the first time with the return of Bobby Fish.

Adam Cole announced that Undisputed Era is back at 100% and that means bad things for everyone in their way, including War Raiders, Pete Dunne and Ricochet. EC3's music played, cutting him off. A match between the two was promptly made.

Cole took the fight to EC3 from the bell but the former TNA world champion fought back, only to have his momentum halted by a momentary distraction at the hands of Fish, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong at ringside.

Cole seized control of the match, keeping his larger opponent grounded with a front face lock for a good portion of the bout.

EC3 fired off a spirited comeback, though, and sent Cole crashing into O'Reilly. A schoolboy rollup earned him an upset win.

After the match, Undisputed Era beat EC3 down, culminating with a wicked chair shot to the knee by Fish at the top of the ramp that left the babyface writhing in pain.

Result

EC3 defeated Cole

Grade

A

Analysis

EC3 finally got a much-needed win but immediately paid for it at the hands of a reunited Undisputed Era that is more vicious and ruthless than ever.

With TakeOver: War Games II right around the corner, this re-established Undisputed Era as, arguably, the most dangerous entity in all of NXT. As it should have.

This was a strong way to kick off another episode of NXT TV, which has been the most consistent product from WWE all year.