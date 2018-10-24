Malcolm Jenkins: Jaguars Tape Shows Why Colin Kaepernick Deserves Job

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Colin Kaepernick is in his second season away from the NFL, and some players believe he still belongs in the league.

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins sees a possible fit with the Jacksonville Jaguars after reviewing Blake Bortles in action.

"I can turn on the tape this week of our opponent and see that Colin Kaepernick deserves a job," Jenkins said Wednesday, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The Eagles are set to face the Jaguars Sunday in a Week 8 game in London, England.

Bortles is off to a rough start of the season with just nine touchdowns in seven games to go with eight interceptions. He was benched during last week's loss to the Houston Texans after fumbling twice.

Cody Kessler wasn't much better as his replacement, producing a 79.3 quarterback rating in a game that included one touchdown and one interception.

Meanwhile, Kaepernick was much more efficient in his final year with the San Francisco 49ers, finishing the 2016 season with 16 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 90.7 rating.

If it was only about football, there is a good chance Kaepernick could be seen as the type of upgrade that gets the Jaguars over the top toward contention. Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to find a job in two years after kneeling during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice and police brutality.

The latest praise from Jenkins is also relatively surprising after the Eagles captain feudedwith former Kaepernick teammate Eric Reid last Sunday. The quarterback also showed his support for Reid on Twitter:

It seems Jenkins doesn't seem to mind this and still believes in Kaepernick as a player.