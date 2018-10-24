Hulk Hogan, Becky Lynch and More in the WWE News Roundup for Oct. 24

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Hulk Hogan Planning to Attend Crown Jewel

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan may have some involvement with the Crown Jewel event scheduled for Nov. 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In an interview with the Orlando Sentinel (h/t Dustin Frisch of Wrestling News Source), Hogan discussed traveling with WWE to Saudi Arabia for the show: "There are a lot of plans in the works. I'm looking forward to going to Saudi Arabia with the WWE, looking forward to WrestleMania—but yeah, we're moving forward at a rapid pace. It's exciting to have this opportunity again after all these years where I was there and gone."

WWE welcomed Hogan back in July after parting ways with him in 2015 for racist comments he made.

Hogan's appearance at Crown Jewel is far from guaranteed since there are still questions regarding where or if the event will take place.

WWE has been under pressure to cancel or move the show due to Saudi Arabia's admission that Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

Becky Lynch Reveals Advice She Received From Shawn Michaels

SmackDown Women's champion Becky Lynch is in the midst of the best run of her career, and some timely advice from a WWE Hall of Famer may have helped her reach this point.

In an interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Lynch revealed what Shawn Michaels told her on the set of The Marine 6: Close Quarters:

"Things weren't going as well as they are now before I left to shoot. I remember him giving me advice saying, 'When you go back, go in as a different person. Hold your head a little bit higher. Have that attitude that you're a top star. Go with it.' I think this is what I've been trying to do since I came back."

Lynch is now on top of her game, and she will defend her title against Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing match at WWE Evolution on Sunday.

Shane McMahon Reportedly Back in the Fold on SmackDown

Shane McMahon has been on SmackDown Live the past two weeks, and it appears as though he will continue to appear on television for the foreseeable future.

According to PWInsider (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), the SmackDown commissioner is back as an on-screen character.

November's Survivor Series pay-per-view is on the horizon, and if WWE goes with a Raw vs. SmackDown theme once again, McMahon figures to play a significant role.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).