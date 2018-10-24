Manchester United Charged over Pitch Invasions to Meet Cristiano Ronaldo in UCL

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

UEFA have charged Manchester United yet again following multiple pitch invasions by fans looking to approach Cristiano Ronaldo during Tuesday's Champions League clash with Juventus.

Per the Mirror's Liam Prenderville the Red Devils avoided a separate charge for arriving late at Old Trafford. United were charged for such an offence after the match against Valencia.

A hearing is set to take place on November 22. United responded to the charge via a spokesperson: "We will be responding to the UEFA charge and we are reviewing our pitchside security protocols in the light of the pitch incursions at last night’s game."

Fans invaded the Old Trafford pitch twice on Tuesday, shortly after the opening whistle and again after full-time. Ronaldo rewarded the latter with a selfie:

Per Prenderville the United bus didn't arrive at Old Trafford until 50 minutes before kick-off. The match started on time―unlike their previous outing against Valencia, which had to be delayed.

Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho confirmed reports he got off the bus and walked to the stadium on Tuesday:

The late arrival set the tone for a difficult evening for the Red Devils, who were outplayed by the Italian champions and lost 1-0. Paulo Dybala scored the only goal of the match in the first half.

The result saw Juventus open up a five-point gap in the group, taking a commanding lead over United, Valencia and Young Boys Bern. The Bianconeri and Red Devils will rematch in Turin on November 7.

According to Prenderville UEFA fined United €15,000 (roughly £13,000) for their late arrival for the match against Valencia. Another fine following this latest charge seems likely.