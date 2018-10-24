TMZ: Kobe Bryant Calmed Upset Crowd at Book Signing After Police Were Called

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2018

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 file photo, former NBA basketball all-star Kobe Bryant gestures as he moderates a panel about youth sports during the Aspen Institute's Project Play Summit in Washington. Kobe Bryant has been dropped from the jury of an animated film festival after calls for the former NBA star’s ouster over a 2003 rape allegation. The CEO of the organization behind the Animation Is Film Festival said in a statement Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 that the festival’s stakeholders decided to drop Bryant to keep its focus on films.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Kobe Bryant is a man of the people. 

The future Hall of Famer calmed an unruly crowd at a book signing event in Los Angeles on Tuesday, staying to meet with every fan who came out to get a picture and signed copy of his new book, The Mamba Mentality: How I Play.

According to a TMZ report, Bryant was initially scheduled to meet with 500 fans who came to Barnes & Noble at The Grove. However, the store allowed an additional 300 patrons to enter, leaving some unhappy when the event was initially supposed to end.

Those who were initially unable to meet with Bryant became unruly to the point police were called.

Kobe wound up smoothing over the situation by staying late and meeting with every fan who came out to the book signing.

Probably not a bad way to boost book sales.

Related

    Is Rondo Right About CP3?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Is Rondo Right About CP3?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Worse Teammate: Rondo or CP3?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Worse Teammate: Rondo or CP3?

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Rookie Star's Most Glaring Flaw

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Every Rookie Star's Most Glaring Flaw

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Rondo Calls CP3 a 'Horrible Teammate'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rondo Calls CP3 a 'Horrible Teammate'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report