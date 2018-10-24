TMZ: Kobe Bryant Calmed Upset Crowd at Book Signing After Police Were Called

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Kobe Bryant is a man of the people.

The future Hall of Famer calmed an unruly crowd at a book signing event in Los Angeles on Tuesday, staying to meet with every fan who came out to get a picture and signed copy of his new book, The Mamba Mentality: How I Play.

According to a TMZ report, Bryant was initially scheduled to meet with 500 fans who came to Barnes & Noble at The Grove. However, the store allowed an additional 300 patrons to enter, leaving some unhappy when the event was initially supposed to end.

Those who were initially unable to meet with Bryant became unruly to the point police were called.

Kobe wound up smoothing over the situation by staying late and meeting with every fan who came out to the book signing.

Probably not a bad way to boost book sales.