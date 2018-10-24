Barcelona vs. Inter Milan: FIFA 19 Sim Without Lionel Messi and Radja Nainggolan

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoOctober 24, 2018

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

Barcelona host Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday night with both teams missing key players.

The Spanish side will be without Lionel Messi after the talisman broke his arm in last week's win over Sevilla, while Nainggolan picked up an injury in Inter's derby win over AC Milan.

For a clue on how the game might turn out, we took to FIFA 19—and the results did not disappoint.

Related

    B/R Live: Watch Every Champions League Game (🇺🇸 Only)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    B/R Live: Watch Every Champions League Game (🇺🇸 Only)

    Br
    via Br

    Report: Conte's Ready to Return After Madrid Approach

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Conte's Ready to Return After Madrid Approach

    Sky Sports
    via Sky Sports

    Pogba Under Fire for Post-Game Photo

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pogba Under Fire for Post-Game Photo

    via mirror

    Messi-Less Barca Face Inter After Week from Hell

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Messi-Less Barca Face Inter After Week from Hell

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report