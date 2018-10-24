Arsenal Transfer News: Hoffenheim Reportedly Want Permanent Reiss Nelson Deal

TF-Images/Getty Images

Reiss Nelson could extend his stay in Germany if Hoffenheim get their way. According to Bild (h/t Adam Newson of Football Whispers, Sky Sports), the Bundesliga club want to make the Arsenal attacking midfielder's loan a permanent transfer.

While Hoffenheim have asked the question, the Gunners are said to have rejected the idea of letting Nelson remain beyond this season. Arsenal's hand is a strong one, as the 18-year-old's loan contract doesn't include a clause that would allow Hoffenheim to make it a permanent switch.

Keeping Nelson makes sense for Arsenal since the teenager is showing signs of being a considerable talent.

He is already becoming a star in the making in the German top flight:

Such has been the speed of his hot start, Hoffenheim are already managing expectations. Manager Julian Nagelsmann has called on Nelson to learn consistency, per James Bengeof the London Evening Standard:

"We must be mindful. Nelson's scored four goals, two very important ones against Nurnberg, but he's also had bad games. He needs to grow healthily. It's like in music—one song puts bread on the table but only for a few weeks.

"It's not about being a one-hit wonder, but about delivering good performances over a long period of time. Being the best over 15 years."

Regardless of any peaks and valleys in his development, Arsenal already know about Nelson's potential after he was introduced to the first-team setup by Arsene Wenger last season.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Wenger's successor Unai Emery handed Nelson a new contract back in August, underlining the hope he can mature into a star. Part of the process involves Nelson getting playing time at a high level at a young age, something guaranteed by the temporary move to Hoffenheim.

The loan suits Nelson because he would likely struggle to get into Emery's starting XI often had he stayed in north London. Emery inherited a squad from Wenger rich in creative talents, including Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Aaron Ramsey and Alex Iwobi.

Nelson need only look at the latter's progress on Emery's watch for a tantalising glimpse of what a return to Arsenal next season can do for his development. Iwobi, who was given a start by Wenger in 2016, has featured heavily under Emery, making nine appearances in all competitions, providing three assists and a goal.

Iwobi talked up Emery's influence, per Sam Dean of the Daily Telegraph: "He has just given me confidence to express myself, to believe in my ability which I have been trying to show."

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Nelson can become the next academy graduate thrust forward by Wenger to benefit from Emery's approach.

Along with Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Joe Willock and Emile Smith Rowe, Nelson can ensure Arsenal are underpinned by an exciting young core who could save the club millions.