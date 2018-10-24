Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: Teams 'Mulling' Packages If AD Rejects New Contract

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Multiple NBA teams are reportedly "mulling trade packages" in hopes of landing New Orleans Pelicans superstar power forward Anthony Davis during the offseason.

According to ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst, teams are preparing to strike if Davis does not accept an extension from the Pelicans.

The forward can become a free agent in 2020.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.