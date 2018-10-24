Mauro Icardi Has 'No Intention' of Leaving Inter Amid Chelsea Transfer Rumours

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi has said he has "no intention" of leaving the club amid speculation Chelsea are ready to make a move for him in January.

According to Matt Barlow of the Daily Mail, Blues boss Maurizio Sarri wants to strengthen his attacking options with the signing of either Icardi or Genoa's Krzysztof Piatek in the midseason window.

When asked about his future ahead of Inter's clash with Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, the Argentina international said he is not looking to go anywhere for the time being, per James Whaling of the Daily Mirror.

"I do not know if everything that is published is true," said the 25-year-old. "I always say that I am very good with my family at Inter, I have no intention of leaving. Offers came in the summer but I have neither the need nor the desire to leave. Offers always arrive. At the moment I am very calm and I am focused on what we are doing with the team of which I am a captain."

The Inter No. 9 added that "offers will not move" him, with the team back in the Champions League following their fourth place finish in Serie A last term.

Icardi is rated as one of the best goalscorers in world football and has become a talismanic figure during his time at the San Siro.

Not only is he the club's captain, but he also comes up with crucial goals when the team needs them. On Sunday, he scored a stoppage-time winner for Inter in their local derby with AC Milan.

It wasn't the first time the striker has earned a dramatic win for Inter over their big rivals:

In addition, the goal further cemented Icardi's place as one of Inter's greatest-ever goalscorers, surpassing the total accrued by Christian Vieri in his time at the club:

Icardi's worth to Inter has become enormous in recent years, as he is often the decisive presence in the final third.

Although he doesn't often get involved in the buildup of attacks, he is such a livewire when the ball comes into the area and rarely spurns opportunities when they drop to him. Given just how productive he can be, it's not a surprise some huge clubs are looking at him.

Chelsea would certainly benefit from another forward, too. Sachin Nakrani of the Guardian noted how much Alvaro Morata is struggling at the moment:

While Olivier Giroud can be effective for the Blues, he's failed to score in the Premier League this season and manager Maurizio Sarri will surely be looking for someone who can provide some goalscoring support to Eden Hazard.

But given Icardi is happy at Inter and the club will be reluctant to sell such a crucial player, any transfer to the Premier League side appears unlikely at this stage.