Demaryius Thomas Trade Rumors: Broncos Not Shopping WR Entering Deadline

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos are reportedly not actively shopping Demaryius Thomas as the Oct. 30 trade deadline approaches.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Broncos will likely listen to offers, but it's a "good bet" Thomas will remain in Denver.

