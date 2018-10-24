Demaryius Thomas Trade Rumors: Broncos Not Shopping WR Entering Deadline

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2018

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos are reportedly not actively shopping Demaryius Thomas as the Oct. 30 trade deadline approaches.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Broncos will likely listen to offers, but it's a "good bet" Thomas will remain in Denver.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Gruden's 'Accountability' Doubted by Players

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Gruden's 'Accountability' Doubted by Players

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Broncos Won't Trade Demaryius

    Denver Broncos logo
    Denver Broncos

    Report: Broncos Won't Trade Demaryius

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk

    Report: Teams Interested in CBs Jenkins, Conley

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Teams Interested in CBs Jenkins, Conley

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Everson Griffen to Rejoin Vikings

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Everson Griffen to Rejoin Vikings

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report